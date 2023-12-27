Here are an assortment of images depicting snowball fights from the 1400s to the 1900s

Here's an assortment of images depicting snowball fights from the 1400s-1900s. Snowball fights have been a staple of wintertime fun throughout the ages and across cultures. Although these images give us a glimpse into snowball fights from centuries past, they all feel timeless in their sense of mischievous fun.

The urge to make balls out of frozen water and chuck them at friends for a laugh is clearly a universal phenomenon. These images have put me in the mood to join in on a big snowball fight this winter, for it's been way too long.

From Instagram:

"Few winter activities are as popular — across time, place, or culture — as the snowball fight. As many of us head into the cold, winter months, hoping for a holiday season with frosted trees or icicles dripping like stalactites from the eaves of homes, we might also long for that slightly slushy grade of powder that makes for perfect packing…. ⁠

