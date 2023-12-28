Fun-to-watch method for clearing snow off roads

Whatever this unusual method of clearing snow off the road is, I love watching it happen. I have absolutely no idea what the truck is dragging along the road to clear the snow. If you know what it might be, I'd like to be informed.

Someone in the video comments suggested it was perhaps a giant wishbone, or an anchor. I like both of these guesses, and they're better than anything I could come up with.

Not only does this mystery device do a great job at getting snow out of the way, but all anxiety from the day is getting scraped away with the snow as I watch this.