Polish commuter train company Lower Silesian Railway (LSR), which operates out of Wrocław, sent their trains to Serwis Pojazdów Szynowych (SPS) for fixing and general repair. SPS had a problem, though. Trains that they had taken in for regular maintenance and repairs weren't working. Mechanical inspections revealed nothing wrong internally. Time passed but mysterious errors continued, rendering the trains inoperable to the point where LSR was short. The company was forced to rearrange their timetables and run fewer cars, packing in customers not like sardines. Out of desperation, SPS sought help from hackers, who figured out that Newag, the company that manufactured the trains, had software in place that put locks on the carriages if they were serviced by third party mechanics or if the cars remained stationary for too long.

There was absolutely nothing wrong with the trains, Dragon Sector successfully bypassed the bricking, and the good people of Wrocław were once again permitted to commute without being compared to tinned fish.