Watching porn is getting harder in Montana and North Carolina

At least on Pornhub and Brazzers. The Montana and North Carolina legislature have gotten hot and bothered about porn. And like many men, they've decided to make it your problem.

Last year, Louisiana made it difficult to watch porn without a Louisiana state ID. A viewer would need LA Wallet, a digital government ID available via your electronic doohickey, in order to enter sites that are at least 1/3 porn. It's a fun new trend that's catching on in Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi. The premise here is that it should prevent children from accessing pornography, but lawmakers fail to realize that their children are smarter than them, and have already figured out ways to get onto Newgrounds (or whatever it is kids look at these days) and find explicit content on school computers even with heavily-restricted wifi. What seems more likely here is that either a third party is going to benefit from the data or the gov, at the risk of sounding like a conspiratorial loon, is doing a bit of tom peepery, under the pretense of security, safety and the children. Won't someone think of them?

While the premise of limiting porn to minors may be sound, the execution is not. Even Pornhub & co agree, kind of. Quoth Brazzers,

While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for age verification, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk…Until a real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in your state. Cherie DeVille

So, in Montana and North Carolina, constituents can't even look at Pornhub. With these stiffer restrictions, they'll have to go through Limewire (or whatever it is adults download porn through these days) and call it a night.

You can expect VPN sales to skyrocket if they haven't already.