Phantom of the Opera creator Andrew Lloyd Webber called priest to rid haunted home of phantom

Musical theater legend Andrew Lloyd Webber, creator of Phantom of the Opera, once called in a priest to rid his home of what he thought was a real phantom. The poltergeist, he claims, haunted Webber's 19th-century home in Belgravia, Central London.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Webber was asked if any of his theater properties have ghostly inhabitants. He denied ever spotting a spook but that he "did have a house in Eaton Square which had a poltergeist."

"It would do things like take theatre scripts and put them in a neat pile in some obscure room," he said. "In the end we had to get a priest to come and bless it, and it left."