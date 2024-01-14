In 1996 you could buy Doritos that came in a soda can, and here's what they looked like. Upon first glance, it looks like a Nacho cheese flavored soda (which would be way more bizarre than chips that come inside of a soda can). I wonder how many people avoided the product because they believed that this was the case.

You could purchase these canned chips at various soda machines, but alas the product didn't take off. I have to say, I'm pretty relieved that there isn't actually a doritos flavored soda out there. I don't think I'd be able to handle that.

Here's a photo on Reddit showing more brands in this uncannily-canned format.

