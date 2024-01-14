Watch this manic, lightly dystopian advertisement promoting legal gambling in Florida

Sports betting is legal in Florida now! Which is great news for the sole company with rights to facilitate the habit, Hard Rock Bet. The monopoly is so happy about their successful lobbying that they made a promotional video to share their happiness with the world!

It's so beamingly HAPPY and saccharinely color corrected that I wouldn't be surprised if it veered into Black Hole Sun territory, or maybe Great Day. "No more betting inside your head!" Is this a successful ad?

Now you're all watching it, so maybe?