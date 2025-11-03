Trump claims anti-Trump content should be outlawed after Meyers segment

President "Poo-Poo" Trump attacked late-night host Seth Meyers on Saturday, calling him "the least talented person to 'perform' live in the history of television" and declaring his show "100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!" The outburst came after Meyers mocked Trump's comments about aircraft carrier catapults during a speech to military members, joking that Trump "spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote."

It's a wild claim, especially since the First Amendment guarantees Americans the right to criticize and mock their leaders.

But in Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Trump's America, anything negative about the dictator is outlawed. In the old United States, joking about presidents was as American as it gets.