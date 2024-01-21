Beautifully damaged daguerreotypes by 19th century photographer Mathew Brady

I love these stunningly damaged daguerreotypes by 19th century photographer Mathew Brady. The collection features portraits of people that have been aged and water damaged to the point of abstraction. Although I'm sure the original photos were great, I see this as a very happy accident.

The first photo in the post is my favorite- I love how two little black dots happened to form near the eye-area on the subject's face, giving him a nightmarish, cartoon look.

(Image via the Public Domain Review's Instagram)