Here's an amazing video of the Steeplechase mechanical horse ride at Steeplechase Park, Coney Island, in the early 1900s. I can't imagine a ride like this existing today with modern safety standards.

To ride the Steeplechase, you sit on a mechanical horse and zoom downhill tracks with no seatbelt.

You could ride single or with a partner. To win, all you needed to do was hold on for dear life and be seated on the horse that reached the finish line first. Yeehaw!