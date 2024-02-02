The Rocket: a trip back through Seattle's grunge history, and more

Any fan of Seattle's music and pop culture scene from the 70s through the 90s will find a treasure trove of articles, info, ads, reviews, and photos in the back issues of "The Rocket," Seattle's music and entertainment magazine. More than 300 issues, all lovingly scanned and searchable, can now be found on the Office of the Secretary of State, Washington Library website.

Sure, there's plenty on Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, and other bands from Seattle. There's even all the personal classified ads where many band members found each other back then.

But there's lots more besides grunge history. The Rocket regularly printed the work of many great comic artists. Really fun to see early strips by Matt Groening and Lynda Barry. Here's the very first published Lynda Barry comic from 1978, with a 1984 remembrance by humorist and (later local Seattle TV personality) John Keister.

And you'll find coverage of other pop culture happenings, like techno-mech-performance artist Mark Pauline and his Survival Research Laboratories.