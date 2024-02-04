Charmie Chandler: Unearthly operatic folk music from the underground

If you're familiar with the music of Robbie Basho and have been twiddling your thumbs, waiting for his reincarnation like I have, you're in luck! Charmie Chandler's newest single is a spiritual successor, beautiful, unearthly, borderline haunted. This acoustic single is a slight departure from his other songs, which are a little more dance-y and all proudly feature his wavering, sonic boom vibrato. Like listening to Buffy St. Marie in the poorly insulated bathroom at a rave and realizing that the unholy matrimony… works.