In this captivating video, we get to see the extraordinary sight of white blood cells attacking a parasite. Much like an organized army, these cells coordinate their movements to get rid of the invader.

This swarming strategy ensures that no corner is left unchecked, leaving the parasite with little room for escape.

This microscopic showdown reminds me of the way my cats swarm me when I open up a can of wet food (thank goodness that I only have 2 cats).