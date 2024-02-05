Man attempted to donate nuclear missile in garage to military museum

Last week, the National Museum of the US Air Force in Dayton, Ohio received an unusual call from a gentleman hoping to donate a nuclear missile to the institution. The man, a resident of Bellevue, Washington, stated that the missile had belonged to his deceased neighbor. The owner claimed to have purchased it an estate sale and it sat in his garage ever since.

Museum officials contacted the Bellevue Police Department who dispatched their bomb squad to the residence. According to the police blog, it was indeed a Douglas AIR-2 Genie, "an unguided air-to-air rocket that is designed to carry a 1.5 kt W25 nuclear warhead." Fortunately, there was no warhead attached.

"Because the item was inert and the military did not request it back, police left the item with the neighbor to be restored for display in a museum," they report.