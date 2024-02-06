Teenage Chinese skaters ingeniously tricked competition to win gold and silver medals (video)

At last month's 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea, Yang Jingru and Li Jinzi took home the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the 1,500-meter short-track race. They did it using an ingenious strategy called the "rabbit tactic." See the video below.

Right after the race began, Yang lapped everyone and then stayed in the back of the pack. The race went on but by the end, the others lost track of how many laps remained. Yang finished first, even though she was last in the group, and when the others thought the race was over, Li scored second place. And yes, it was perfectly legal.

This video is incredible. A Chinese speed skater takes off at the beginning of a longer race. Her teammate then sprints to the front, confusing everyone on the "final lap" and easily securing Gold and Silver medals for the team. Watch until the end. Great teamwork. pic.twitter.com/ogLc7zywxV — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 3, 2024

