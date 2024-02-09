This maniacal performance of "Maniac"(Flashdance) is a must-see

Jennifer Beals has got nothing on Heather Parisi, a dancing and singing star of Italian television from the 1970s through the 1990s. A former performer with the San Francisco Ballet and American Ballet Theatre, Parisi was on vacation in Italy when choreographer Franco Miseria discovered her talent.

From one of her many televised performances, please enjoy her terrific take on Michael Sombello's "Maniac" (Flashdance) from 1984. Admittedly, she's nearly upstaged by the incredible male dancer's hyperfast footwork beginning at the one minute park.

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)