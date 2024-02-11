Meet the rock and roll recording mavens of the 1970s

If you're of a certain age you might not know their names, but you know their music. This documentary lets you match up faces and names to your favorite 1970s music. As a follow up his "The Wrecking Crew," the docu about the first generation LA-based studio musicians, film maker Danny Tedesco brings you the award-winning "Immediate Family."

The film tells the story of the next generation of studio musicians Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel, Waddy Wachtel and Danny Kortchmar, who backed up the new group of singer/songwriters and created the sound of the 70s. Look for interviews with Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Neil Young and many more.

Hear the tales of old-school, hands-on musicianship in the 1970s—before before auto pitch-correcting, sampling and drum loops, and digital editing.