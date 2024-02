Brendan, an employee of Back Channel Brewing Company in Spring Park, Minnesota, was standing in front of a large vat when he was blasted back by beer squirting from the container. Video below.

The intrepid brewmaster bounces right back though to shut off the valve. According to KARE11, Brendan was A-OK after the incident. The New England IPA has now been re-branded Blow Back.

Cheers, Brendan!