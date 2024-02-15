Flight turns back due to maggots raining on passengers' heads from overhead bins

A Delta flight on its way from Amsterdam to Detroit turned back after maggots fell onto passengers from the overhead bins.

Apparently someone had stowed dead fish wrapped in newspaper in the overhead compartment. The owner claimed the fish but the pilot announced that they'd be headed back. They were about one-fourth of the way to their destination when the maggots reared their ugly heads.

According to a Delta statement, the "trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag. The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were placed on the next available flight. The aircraft was removed from service for cleaning."

The Guardian reports that the passengers received "8,000 free air miles, hotel room compensation and a $30 meal ticket for the inconvenience." I wonder how many used their meal credit at the airport for a delicious fish dinner.

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)