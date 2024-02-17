

Residents of this home were baffled after reviewing their Ring camera footage to find an unexpected culprit in the dead of night: their very own Roomba vacuum cleaner making a run for it. After searching for the missing Roomba for two days, all they were left with was this footage of the sneaky vacuum rolling off into the distance.

The Roomba seems to think it was pulling a fast one by escaping after the sun went down. Little did it know, its great escape was being recorded. The rest of the Roomba's journey seems to be a mystery. Keep your eyes peeled, folks. I have a feeling this mischievous device is still out there somewhere, causing shenanigans around town. If you see this naughty vacuum cleaner out on the loose, you should report it immediately.

