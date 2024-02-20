The Boston Typewriter Orchestra rhythmically clacks away

Oh frabjous day! Folks, it's The Boston Typewriter Orchestra!

Here's their freshly minted, fledgling NPR Tiny Desk submission, which, NPR, if you're listening, faceless wavelengths of electromagnetic radiation and Youtube presence though you are, take heed, consider this beautiful, nerdy submission.

A collective endeavor which engages in rhythmic typewriter manipulation combined with elements of performance, comedy and satire. BTO aims to entertain the masses while providing an outlet for the creative urges of its members. *BTO promises to protect customer confidentiality with the utmost vigilance while remaining irreverent at all times. BostonTypewriterOrchestra.com

Here's an older favorite of mine, filmed on company time. Wage theft has never sounded better!

They're as virtuosic in written wit as they are sonically. Give the "Human Resources" tab a read, or the inter-office mail ticker.

We've reported on them before, and I'm here to report on them MORE and bombard you with my enthusiasm! About typewriters! Played as musical instruments! What MORE do you want?

When this gets bigger *cough*NPR*cough*, don't say we didn't advise you…

See also: Incredible ASCII-esque artwork made on a vintage typewriter