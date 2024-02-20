Trade doomscrolling for back pain! Radio Shack Cell Phone Commercial from 1989

I love this Radio Shack cellular phone commercial from 1989. Regularly $1500, it was just $799 if you signed up for Radio Shack's "authorized cellular phone carrier" service. Just look at the large case you get to lug around as you make calls on the go.

I'd prefer a world where these gigantic, battery-draining cell phones were the norm. The limited features and pain of having to carry this phone around would surely solve my scrolling addiction.

I need to turn in my iPhone and switch over to one of these bad boys, ASAP.

See also: Radio Shack's happier days, when it sold $2495 cellphones