This photo of mutilated erasers brought on a rush of nostalgia

Do you remember sitting in a classroom with nothing but a pencil and a Pink Pearl eraser? For many of us, Pink Pearl erasers were not just tools that did a bad job of correcting mistakes; they were canvases for expression. These simple classroom items transformed under our pencils into something more. Drawing on erasers, carving them into weird shapes, or tearing them apart piece by piece wasn't just a way to pass time; it was an act of creativity.

Mutilated erasers became a silent bond among students, a shared experience that didn't require words. (And, as @lostandfoundartny points out, who can forget the delightful smell released by a freshly broken eraser?)

I want a museum dedicated to these tiny artifacts of our past. A Museum of Mutilated Erasers. Imagine framed boxes, each holding an eraser frozen in time, its form shaped by the thoughts and emotions of a student. Descriptions next to each piece would look into the psychology behind the erasing and reshaping, exploring the desire to leave one's mark on the world, however small.