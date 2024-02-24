The opening of a Huntsman Spider egg sack will make your skin crawl. My first observation when watching this video is that the spiders look a bit like pieces of quinoa before they start crawling around. The egg sack is much bigger than I'd have expected. I'm glad I came across this video, so I can add this egg sack to my list of things to avoid at all costs.

In the video, a brave soul nonchalantly opens up the egg sack and allows hundreds of baby spiders to crawl over their hand.

There's nothing in the world that could convince me to let these little beasts crawl around on my hand, but it's fascinating to watch someone else do this with such ease.

See also: This vintage video is the best Black Widow spider explainer in the entirety of the Internet