911 call featuring a kid who just needed some help with his math homework

This 911 call begins with a concerned operator talking to a 4-year-old who seems to be in a state of distress. No ambulance was needed, though, because the issue at hand was a math problem, not a medical one. The child, struggling to complete their homework, asks the operator to help them solve an equation.

After realizing there was no life-threatening emergency, the operator talks to the child about the math equations for a minute, relieved that there was no real danger.

Finally, the child's mom steps in, flabbergasted by the situation. This situation is too relatable — having to solve math problems I don't understand also makes me want to call 911.

