Mysterious creature torments man on kayak in Amazon (video)

A fellow was reportedly kayaking somewhere in the Amazon River when a mysterious creature rose from the water to torment him. The details are scarce but something large does appear to be causing quite a splash around the vessel. Video below.

"As for what the animal could have been, viewers online have suggested an array of possible suspects, including a freshwater dolphin, an inordinately large catfish, or a manatee," reports Coast to Coast.

However, Occam's Razor suggests it's more likely a Mapinguari out for a swim.