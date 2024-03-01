This is the world's most dangerous road

Between Of and Bayburt, Turkey is the D915, considered by many to be the world's most dangerous road.

Built in 1916 by Russian soldiers, the 111 mile road twists and turns along Mt. Soğanlı and is almost entirely gravel. According to Oddity Central, "It features a total of 38 sharp hairpin turns, but the most infamous of them are the so-called Derebaşı Turns. There are 17 of them over a stretch of 3.2 miles (5.1 km), from an elevation of 1,712 m (5,617 ft) to 2,035 m (6,677 ft) above sea level, with gradients peaking at 17%."

There are no guardrails. It's also frequently rainy or foggy on the mountain. Fortunately, it's mostly closed from October to late June when snow and ice would make it even more challenging to navigate. Check out the video below.