Supermarkets running out of soft drinks due to carbon dioxide shortage, possible crisis on the horizon

Supermarkets in Australia and New Zealand are running out of soft drinks and soda water due to a "short term C02 supply shortage," according to gas supplier BOC.

"This is due to supply interruptions from several local CO2 sources and issues impacting international freight for imported CO2 product," gas supplier BOC told ABC News.

According to the Australia New Zealand Industrial Gas Association, the shortage is caused by upstream shortages related to inflation, environmental compliance, and geopolitics. Meanwhile, new CO2 applications are emerging around more sustainable fuels and green concrete which depend on the gas for production.

"Does that mean another CO2 crisis is coming? It's potentially going to happen," Rob Cockerill, content director at trade publication Gasworld, at a recent industry summit.

From Gasworld: