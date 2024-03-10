Washington's secret giants: the colossal driftwood of La Push

Enormous pieces of driftwood, like the one in this photo, can often be found washed up on the shore of La Push, a small beach town located in Washington's western peninsula.



Referring to this object as merely a piece of driftwood seems like an understatement, as it is actually a fully intact tree trunk. The size becomes apparent when comparing it to the person standing beside it in the photo. It is likely that the trunk drifted ashore during a storm when no one was swimming.

Climbing on this washed-up tree and watching the waves crash around it would be fun. I wonder if it is still there on the shore, waiting to be explored.

From Instagram:

Occasionally, in a small community called La Push on the northwest coast of Washington's western peninsula, they will get massive pieces of driftwood washing ashore. It's not uncommon to find one as tall as I am, but that's pretty big," said Barb Manse of Olympic National Park, which surrounds La Push. This "piece" of driftwood is actually called a drift log. It wasn't measured, but finding trees in the forest between 5 and 10 feet (1.5 and 3 meters) in diameter and a couple hundred feet tall isn't uncommon, Manse said. Credit: Live Science. Photo credit: Phillip Lachman."

