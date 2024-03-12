Here's why you shouldn't wipe off your sweat to cool down (video)

When you're sweating, should you wipe it off or just let it sit on your skin?? From a purely physics perspective, allowing your sweat to evaporate is significantly more efficient for cooling your body than wiping it away. The Minute Physics video below explains the science behind it.

"Sweating is our evolutionary means of cooling off, so perhaps it's not surprising that letting your body do its thing turns out to be a good idea," the video explains.

Of course, you can also supercharge your cooling by drinking a lot of cold water. You benefit from direct heat transfer as your body heats the water to match its temperature, followed by the cooling effect of evaporation as the water turns into sweat.

Whew.