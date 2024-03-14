Bald eagle becomes living hood ornament

Calvert County, Maryland sheriffs and animal control officers responded after a bald eagle became a living car hood ornament. Apparently the eagle collided with a car and got its tail stuck in the automobile's grille.

"When the driver stopped, they realized that the eagle was still alive, but trapped in the vehicle's [grille]," the Calvert County Government reported on Facebook.

Fortunately, they were able to carefully remove the raptor and it wasn't seriously injured.

"After a thorough examination, all were relieved to find the bird seemed to be in good health and was quickly released back into the wild," they reported.