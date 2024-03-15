

The Eyes Scream is a 1990 TV pseudo-documentary about the legendary experimental band The Residents. This YouTube upload was "Transferred from UK 1991 home videocassette release on Palace Video."

This 50 minute film was directed by John Sanborn and hosted by Penn and Teller. The film includes live footage from performances, most of their music videos, interviews, and more from 1972-1990. It shows the complete "Don't Be Cruel" music video as well as their live performances of "From the Plains to Mexico" and "Teddy Bear" on Night Music.

I'm a longtime Residents fan and somehow, haven't seen this inspiring documentary until now. It's great to see so much fantastic Residents footage discussed and compiled into a film.

See also Enjoy these surreal "One Minute Movies" by The Residents

(Image from Wikipedia)