Meet the real M. Emmet Walsh

Recently departed actor M. Emmet Walsh was known for (and took great pride) in portraying his characters so effectively that he disappeared into the roles. It wasn't him "playing a part," but becoming a totally believable parole officer, private eye, or some other person. So…who was he?

Meet Michael Emmet Walsh, the person, in a classic episode of Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast. Turns out he was a jock, par golfer, a poetry buff, and funny as hell. He also reveals his secret weapon he used in promoting himself early in his career: his background in business and marketing.