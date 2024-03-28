Would you like a miniature pineapple?

Pineapples are muscling in on the banana's single-serving appeal. The Takeout reports that Del Monte has developed the Precious Honeyglow Pineapple, an adorable little globe, sized for one. Weighing between 1.5 and 2 pounds, they're about half the weight of a traditional succulent pincushion. If a miniature pineapple seem like an indulgence in this economy, Del Monte has a different, sustainable take.

"​​The produce giant notes in its announcement that single-person households are on the rise and now account for more than 28% of U.S. households. Del Monte also cites the U.S. Department of Agriculture's findings that "133 billion pounds of food is wasted annually, at a value of approximately $161 billion."

They're grown in Costa Rica, the same locale as Del Monte's other designer pineapple, the Pinkglow. Launched in 2020, it took 16 years to develop, and two years to grow the pink flesh pineapple. Like Ian Malcolm, you could be wondering about the advisability of genetic engineering near the fictional Isla Nublar. Or just enjoy the sweet taste of eternal summer in the palm of your hand.