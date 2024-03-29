Store security guard encounters Alexa devices praying in the middle of the night (video)

The spooky video below was recorded by a security guard at the upscale El Palacio de Hierro department store in Mexico City department store. According to the security guard, he was making his 2am rounds when he came across several Amazon Alexa smart speakers praying. Specifically, they are reciting the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy, a Catholic prayer devotion.

According to a translation of an article in Diario de Yucatán, the video, which went viral across Mexico, "has perplexed many, since the voices of the devices are perfectly synchronized to recite the prayers, including the Sign of the Holy Cross, the Lord's Prayer, the Ave Maria and the Creed."

(via Coast to Coast)