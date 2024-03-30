Before alarm clocks, you could hire a knocker-upper to wake you in the morning

Before alarm clocks were common and affordable, you could hire a knocker-upper to wake you in the morning.

A knocker-upper would come to the outside of your house in the morning and wake you up by banging on your window with a long stick. Sometimes, they would shoot peas at your window to wake you.

Some knocker-uppers would kindly wait outside the sleepers window until receiving confirmation that the person had woken up. Others would simply knock a few times and move on. I often sleep through my alarm clock, and having a knocker-upper who makes sure I actually get out of bed seems like a pretty great idea. I would prefer the kind that shoots peas at my window, though.

One question remains: who woke up the knocker-uppers?