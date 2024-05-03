Saturday is Free Comic Book Day

Saturday, May 4, is Free Comic Book Day, on which you can go to any participating comic book store and get certain designated comic books, absolutely free. Enter your zip code at this website and you can find the participating comics shop nearest to you.

The free comic book lineup this year looks strong, with Pokémon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spider-Man, Encanto/Turning Red, Jonny Quest, Hellboy, Phoebe and Her Unicorn, Doctor Who, Popeye, Asterix, Conan, Star Wars, Snoopy, and many others. I've found that each comic book shop has different rules for how many comic books you can pick up, and what choices you have, so pick your shop wisely. Call or check your shop's website or social media to find out their policies. And it's best to get there early.

This is a fantastic day to sample comic books for yourself, but I especially loved it when I took my kids — FCBD always features lots of kid-friendly selections. As a kid, what's better than getting an armful of comic books (I always bought each kid one or two as well, to support the shop), some of which are about characters that are brand new to you, to take home and devour?

Here is an official FCBD video with the full lineup of free comic books.

