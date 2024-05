Watching this baby squirrel take its first flying lesson has greatly improved my morning. This adorable Siberian squirrel glides around the forest by jumping from tree to tree and spreading the furry membrane that stretches from its wrists to ankles to keep afloat.

This video looks like a scene right out of a storybook. I'm glad squirrels in my city don't fly, though. I'd have a new fear every time I walked down the street with a snack in hand.



