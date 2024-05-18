Ominous shelf cloud looks like tidal wave rising above houses

In this unreal looking scene, a shelf cloud rolls over the houses of a suburban community. Beautiful and ominous, it looks as if a tidal wave is rising up above all the houses.

This dramatic cloud looks so out of place in this calm little neighborhood. If I saw this outside my window without knowing what it was, I may wonder if an apocalyptic event was about to take place.

From the National Weather Service:

"A shelf cloud will usually be associated with a solid line of storms. The wind will come first with rain following behind it. It may appear to rotate on a horizontal axis."

