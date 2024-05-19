Shy jumping spider cleans eyes in cute video


This jumping spider looks like he's bashfully hiding his face while cleaning his eyes. Usually spiders give me the ick, but this one is such a cutie pie. 

The video quality is fantastic, too. It's like watching the spider do its thing through a magnifying glass.

A fun fact about jumping spiders: "They propel themselves by suddenly changing the blood flow in their body. When a jumping spider wants to soar, it contracts special muscles to increase the flow of blood to its legs. This makes the legs fully extend and sends the spider flying — sometimes as far as 50 times the spider's body length (Jumping Spider Fun Facts)."

See also: Scientists taught a spider to jump on command