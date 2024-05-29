UFO captured on video during Blue Angels show in NYC (video)

Don't blink or you'll miss this UFO that zipped across the sky over Jones Beach in Long Island, NYC. Video below.

The spherical object flew past a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet during the Blue Angels demonstration at the Bethpage Air Show over the weekend.

A reported posted to the National UFO Reporting Center states that it was around 36,500 to 41,000 feet up. While it's not clear how one could accurately measure its distance or speed with the naked eye, the report further says that the object was "Going very fast for a craft that high. No trails seen."

"[It] appeared relatively normal until it took the 90 degree turn and accelerated downward in the same position but to a lower altitude."

