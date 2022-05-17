Newly declassified UFO video and other key moments from today's US House hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena

Today, a subcommittee of the US House Intelligence Committee heard from two Pentagon officials about UFO sightings. The hearing follows last summer's release of a Pentagon report meant to contain "a detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence" but was really just nine pages of not much at all. The high point of today's session was a curious clip of a silver spherical object zipping passed a military jet. From the New York Times:

The split-second image, shot through the window of an FA-18 fighter jet, shows a spherical object in the distance. The pilot also reported observing an object. The image, which remains unexplained, is an example of how difficult it is to determine what a short video clip may show.

Pentagon officials also played a video and displayed an image shot through night vision lenses that showed glowing green triangles moving through the air. The first video puzzled military officials. But the small triangles in the second recording, made years later, were determined to be drones.

"This time, other U.S. Navy assets also observed unmanned aerial systems nearby and we're now reasonably confident that these triangles correlate the unmanned aerial systems in the air," said Scott W. Bray, the deputy director of naval intelligence[…]



Mr. Bray tried to stamp out some speculation that the phenomena were extraterrestrial in origin.

"We have detected no emanations within the U.A.P. task force that is, that would suggest it's anything nonterrestrial in origin," Mr. Bray said, referring to unidentified aerial phenomena.