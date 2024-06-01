This Father's Day, gift your artistic dad the Nix Mini 2, a device that can scan and match any color!

In case you didn't realize, Father's Day is coming up sooner than you think. Your old man likely doesn't need another pair of crew socks or a golf polo, so it's time to get creative. If your dad's the artsy or handyman type, then the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor might be calling his name!

Just in time for his special day, you can get this compact color-matching device for half off. All you need to do is get it before June 5 so you can surprise him on Father's Day.

Ideal for any Dad who loves succeeding at DIY projects like painting the house or is super into art or design, the Nix Mini 2 can help him find and capture color inspo just about anywhere. Just take it from one verified buyer, who wrote, "A very handy device for the DIY'er that needs to touch up or match paint."

It's designed with a high-resolution sensor for accurate color-matching and automatic error detection, and it's just small enough for your pop to put it in his pocket or toolkit. All he needs to do is place it on a surface and let the sensor's highly calibrated LED (which provides its own light source!) work its magic.

Your dad can find exact shade matches for practically any surface, whether it's for a wall he needs to repaint but doesn't have the color name of, the leather booth at his favorite restaurant or bar, or other upholstery, vinyl, plastic, etc.

Once it scans, the Nix will match hues to over 100,000 paint brands like Sherwin Williams and Benjamin Moore or sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB color codes.

Thanks to its Bluetooth abilities and Android/iOS-compatible Nix Toolkit app, Dad can save and organize his matches and color palettes right on his phone. He'll even be able to share his scans!

Help Dad capture accurate color matches for any project, whether he's repainting the house or loves to do arts and crafts.

Grab the Nix Mini 2 for just $49.97. Just order by June 5 at 11:59 PM Pacific to ensure it arrives on or before Father's Day!

