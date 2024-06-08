This guy built a skateboard that's also a bike

If you're looking for a mode of transportation and can't decide whether to get a bike or a skateboard, you can always just build yourself a bike-skateboard like this guy did.

Watch him go from peddling his bike down the street to flipping it on its side and skating, while people walking by look perplexed. He also shows the process of building the bike-skateboard, and it's a lot of fun to watch.

From YouTube:

"Built a Bike Skateboard! In this video, I combined an electric skateboard with a bike. I placed the bike flat on the ground as the board surface of the skateboard. Riding on the lying-down bike at high speed on the street looks strange and novel, which amazes passersby. If you enjoy my video, please consider subscribing to this channel. In the future, I will keep creating more handcrafted, creative, and interesting content, with the hope of inspiring and bringing joy to everyone : )"

