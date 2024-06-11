Bill Guan, chief financial officer of the Epoch Times, has been charged with "participating in a transnational scheme to launder at least approximately $67 million of illegally obtained funds to benefit himself and the media company".

The Epoch times is the paper of Falun Gong, a weird anti Chinese Communist Party cult that you've definitely seen outside of every major city hall, protesting… communism, probably. They hate the CCP, they believe that mastery of qigong can grant followers telekinesis, they're big proponents of right-wing conspiracy theories and they're behind that Shen Yun show with those billboards that are absolutely everywhere.

Those Shen Yun billboards have something to do with a money laundering operation? Shocker!

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: "As alleged, Bill Guan, the Chief Financial Officer of a global newspaper and media company, conspired with others to benefit himself, the media company, and its affiliates by laundering tens of millions of dollars in fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and other crime proceeds. When banks raised questions about the funds, Guan allegedly lied repeatedly and falsely claimed that the funds came from legitimate donations to the media company. Today's charges reflect this Office's ongoing commitment to vigorously enforcing the laws against those who facilitate fraud through money laundering and to protecting the integrity of the U.S. financial system." Justice.gov

Perhaps the Justice Department will crack down on this indictment and shut down the Epoch Times and all that bizarre discount Cirque Du Soleil show will follow suit, although its novelty would be missed.