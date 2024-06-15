Watch a man take a frightening ride on the world's tallest bicycle. The Guinness World Records presents this incredibly tall, rideable bike made by BFF duo Nicolas Barrioz and David Peyrou stands

This unique bike stands at 25 feet and 5 inches tall, and was made with less than €1000 (£860) using a starter tool kit and lots of imagination. I still get a bit scared riding a standard sized bicycle, so this brave stunt is pretty impressive to me.

