Audience member absolutely kills it when joining Sir Mix-A-Lot as he performs "Baby Got Back" with the Seattle Symphony

This video of Sir Mix-A-Lot performing "Baby Got Back" with the Seattle Symphony from back in 2014 is a must-see. I *promise* if you're having a bad day, this will make you chuckle! The video was posted on the Seattle Symphony YouTube page with the following description:

The Seattle Symphony's critically acclaimed Sonic Evolution project creates a bridge between the Symphony and Seattle's storied reputation as launching pad for some of the most creative musicians on the popular music scene. Each year, in celebration of the past, present and future of our city's musical legacy, Ludovic Morlot and the Seattle Symphony commission world-class composers to write orchestral world premieres inspired by bands and artists that launched from, or are related to, Seattle. In addition to writing a brand new composition inspired by Seattle's own Sir Mix-A-Lot, composer Gabriel Prokofiev also orchestrated two of the legendary rapper's most famous hits for this year's concert, including "Baby Got Back," for which Sir Mix-A-Lot joined Ludovic Morlot and the Orchestra on stage at Benaroya Hall.

Before he begins "Baby Got Back," Sir Mix-A-Lot invites women from the audience to join him onstage, and several dozen women excitedly take him up on his offer. Everyone is dressed for the symphony, but all inhibitions melt away as soon as Sir Mix-A-Lot starts singing, "I like big butts and I cannot lie." The audience goes wild, screaming as the women dance and gyrate on stage. Hilarity ensues.

My absolute favorite dancer is the woman in the black dress at the front of the stage. She even joins in when Sir Mix-A-Lot holds the mic up to her. She knows every word, dances like a boss, and gives it her all. She's truly having her magical moment, and I am absolutely here for it!