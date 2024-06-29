Florida man sneezed out his intestines while eating at diner

A 63-year-old man was eating breakfast with his wife at a Gainesville, Florida diner when he sneezed forcefully. After experiencing pain in his tummy, he looked down and saw that a portion of his intestines were poking out of a wound that had been healing following a surgery.

Two weeks prior, the man—who had a history of prostate cancer and multiple related issues—underwent surgery to remove part of his bladder. Just before the fateful feast, the man was informed that his wound was looking good and it was time to remove the surgical staples. Afterwards, he and his wife visited the diner to celebrate.

"During breakfast, the man sneezed forcefully, followed by coughing," wrote physicians from the University of Florida in last month's issue of American Journal of Medical Case Reports. "He immediately noticed a "wet" sensation and pain in his lower abdomen. Looking down, he observed several loops of pink bowel protruding from his recent surgical site. He later related that he was unsure of how to proceed, so he covered the exposed intestines with his shirt. He initially decided to drive himself to the hospital, but concerned that changing his position might injure his bowel, his wife requested an ambulance."

According to the report, evisceration following abdominal surgery is exceedingly rare but it can occur.

"First medical responders may experience anxiety with initial management due to a distressing presentation and unfamiliarity with the condition," they write. "Surgeons must carefully protect the bowel, reduce it into the abdomen, inspect it for injury, prevent infection" and re-close the wound.

And that's just what they did. After six days in the hospital, the fellow was sent home.

I hope he went back to the diner and tipped his server.