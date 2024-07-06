"Pig" door from Manson murder house auctioned for $127,000

Want to own a piece of rich Southern California history, directly tied into the horrific and infamous Manson family murders? Specifically, the door from Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski's Cielo Drive home, famously defaced with the word "PIG" scrawled in the victim's blood? If you answered "no", or "hell no", you're gonna turn out alright. If you answered, "Wow, cool! How much?", the auction house Julien's sold it last year for $127,000, so no, you can't have it, weirdo.

The object itself has bizarre provenance, passing from landlord to celebrity to private auction lot, somehow never ending up in a police evidence locker. After a few changes in ownership, the Cielo house was purchased by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor in '92, who used the building as a home studio, where he rehearsed and recorded Downward Spiral.

The descirption from the auction sites own listing for the object explains

Reznor recorded the album and lived in the home until having a conversation with Tate's younger sister, in which he had an epiphany. In a later interview, Reznor shared of his encounter, "She [Debra Tate] lost her sister from a senseless, ignorant situation that I don't want to support. When she was talking to me, I realized for the first time, 'What if it was my sister?' I thought, 'Fuck Charlie Manson. I don't want to be looked at as a guy who supports serial-killer bullshit.' I went home and cried that night."

He cried, but still took the door with him to his next studio, Nothing Studios in New Orleans (where else), where he had it installed at the entrance.

Reznor eventually abandoned the studio and the new tenant sold the door to Christopher Moore, a local man and self-described collector of oddities. CieloDrive.com

It's been repainted at least once.

Also included in the auction lot were a pair of Joan Rivers' pants.

