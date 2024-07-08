Party at San Diego Comic-Con to revive EC Comics legacy

Hold onto your satin capes and spandex underpants, comics nerds! This year's San Diego Comic-Con will get a superheroic boost of nostalgia and free speech advocacy as Oni Press teams up with the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund (CBLDF) for their annual "SDCC Welcome Party." Mark your wrist computers for Thursday, July 25th, 8 PM to midnight at The Westgate Hotel, for an evening celebrating the triumphant return of EC Comics.

This isn't just any Comic-Con bash—it's a bat signal for free speech and creative freedom. Expect a night filled with high energy hi-jinx, limited-edition collectibles, and a heartfelt tribute to the legendary EC Comics (which hasn't seen a new title in nearly 70 years). Oni Press's latest release, Epitaphs from the Abyss #1, pays homage to the pioneering spirit of EC's (and Mad magazine's) publisher, William M. Gaines, a stalwart defender of free expression.

The lineup of co-sponsors reads like a who's who of the nerd and pop culture concerns. Heavyweights like CGC, Kickstarter, The Nacelle Company, MUTANT, and Maestro Media are pitching in to make this a must-attend event of the con. As CBLDF Interim Director Jeff Trexler put it, "The launch of new EC titles is a powerful reminder that despite the occasional setbacks, creative expression will always prevail."

The night promises more than just cool swag and fitting tributes. MUTANT co-founders Mo Shafeek and Spencer Hickman will spin live DJ sets, and the CBLDF's Silent Art Auction returns with an impressive array of comic art and collectibles. Entry is free for CBLDF members, with a $20 donation for the general public—a small price to support an important cause.

Oni Press's support for the CBLDF comes at a crucial time, with ongoing legal challenges to graphic novels in more than a dozen states. Titles like Maia Kobabe's Gender Queer, defended by the CBLDF, highlight the ever-present battle against censorship. Oni stands firm in reciprocating the CBLDF's support, especially now when the stakes for free speech in the comic medium are higher than ever.

If you're in San Diego this month, don your best cosplay and join the party. Celebrate the legacy of EC Comics, support free speech, and maybe walk away with a piece of comic history.

For more details, visit the CBLDF or Oni Press websites. See you there, Citizen!